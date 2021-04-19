Levolution Hits 1-Day Volume of $100,478.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $100,478.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00636731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.15 or 0.06488029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,178,474 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

