Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $3.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $13.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $728.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

