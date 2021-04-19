Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.90

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 96356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $599.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

