Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 784,540 shares.The stock last traded at $63.91 and had previously closed at $66.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

