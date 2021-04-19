Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 784,540 shares.The stock last traded at $63.91 and had previously closed at $66.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

