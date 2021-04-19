LikeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,964.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $47,964.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00089833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.00659342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00042187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,029,174,535 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,069,792 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.