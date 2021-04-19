Linear Reaches Market Cap of $354.29 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $354.29 million and $55.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,304,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

