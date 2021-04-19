LINKA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $3.31 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.55 or 0.00623208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

