LiquidApps (DAPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,659.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $17,659.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

