Liquidity Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,226.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $579,327.66 and $54,226.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00278228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00694077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,006.96 or 0.99734043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.00863169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.