Liquity (LQTY) Trading 34% Higher This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $708,135.61 and approximately $7.07 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $32.94 or 0.00058238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00280255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00687136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,564.92 or 1.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.