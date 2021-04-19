Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $274.36 on Monday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $125.03 and a one year high of $287.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

