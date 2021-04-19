Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.64

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 188684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

