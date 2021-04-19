Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

NYSE LTHM opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

