Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $16.60 on Monday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Livent by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

