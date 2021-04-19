Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

LMT stock opened at $391.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.20 and a 200-day moving average of $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

