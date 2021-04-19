Loki 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,934.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.48 or 0.03845483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.56 or 0.00452469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $867.65 or 0.01579434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.00618383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00522704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.21 or 0.00399036 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00243032 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.