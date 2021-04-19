LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 50,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 11,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

