Loopring (LRC) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $649.70 million and $108.99 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00086680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.42 or 0.00601067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,785,255 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

