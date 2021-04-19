L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

