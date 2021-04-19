Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

