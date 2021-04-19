Lua Token (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $9.88 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $247,414.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,180,585 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

