Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Lucira Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LHDX traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

