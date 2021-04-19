Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 5,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

