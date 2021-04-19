Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.75. 42,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,347. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

