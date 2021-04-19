Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,347. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

