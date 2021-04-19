Lympo One Day Trading Volume Tops $543,680.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and approximately $543,680.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.02 or 0.00637744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.47 or 0.06465134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040871 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

