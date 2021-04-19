Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $176.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.44. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $242.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

