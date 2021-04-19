MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.25 or 0.00012948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00687855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,971.98 or 0.99911687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00867455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

