Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading Down 2.3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

About Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

