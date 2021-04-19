Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Maker has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $458.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $3,344.02 or 0.06107088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

