Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

