Manna (MANNA) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Manna has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a total market cap of $477,018.62 and $9.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002430 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.60 or 0.97501212 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,026,986 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

