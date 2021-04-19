Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.44 Million

Brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $998.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $938.64 million. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.