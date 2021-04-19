Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.44 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $998.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $938.64 million. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.