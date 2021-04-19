MarketPeak Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.00641372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.94 or 0.06556322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00040623 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

