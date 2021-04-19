Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.33. 82,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

