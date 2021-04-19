Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.54

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 20385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

