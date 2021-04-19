Marks Wealth LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marks Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 598,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,541,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 157,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 49,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 45,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

