Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 25,000 shares worth $1,299,175. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

