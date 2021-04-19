Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $386.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

