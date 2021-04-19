Matthew W. Rosinack Sells 500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew W. Rosinack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $27,085.00.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $46.88. 405,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 266,882 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $17,656,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,717 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,053.7% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 158,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 177,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

