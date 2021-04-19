Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.10

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 8837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $853.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

