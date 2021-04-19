Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 2.9%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 7,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.