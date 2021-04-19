Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 1,818 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.