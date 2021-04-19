Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $276.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.77 and a 200-day moving average of $249.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

