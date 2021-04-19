Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 7,255 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 307,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 234,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

