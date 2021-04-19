Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

BABA opened at $238.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

