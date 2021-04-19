Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

