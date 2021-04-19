Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $6,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Linde stock opened at $289.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $290.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

