Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $636.50 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

